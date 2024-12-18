Binance TR is gearing up for an exciting start to 2025! To thank its users for their support in 2024 and celebrate the new year together, Binance TR is launching a special campaign featuring a prize pool worth TL 50 million. The event kicks off on Dec. 16, 2024, and runs until March 31, 2025.

Four Major Events, Incredible Prizes

In its most extensive campaign of the year, Binance TR offers a variety of rewards across different categories for both new and experienced users. The major prizes within the campaign include:

Volume Champions and Future Investors – 200,000 USDT

Event Period: Dec. 16, 2024, 8 p.m. (TRT) – Jan. 16, 2025, 8 p.m. (TRT)

The top 20 users with the highest trading volumes will share a total prize pool of 50,000 USDT, distributed according to the reward table specified on the event page.

New users entering the world of crypto investments will receive a 20 USDT reward upon making their first purchase.

Second Event – 200,000 USDT

Event Period: Jan. 17, 2025, 8 p.m. (TRT) – Feb. 17, 2025, 8 p.m. (TRT)

Details to be announced on Jan. 13, 2025.

Third Event – 900,000 USDT

Event Period: Feb. 18, 2025, 8 p.m. (TRT) – March 18, 2025, 8 p.m. (TRT)

Details of this thrilling event will be unveiled on Feb. 17, 2025.

Surprise Event – 150,000 USDT

Stay tuned for more information!

Participation Made Easy!

If you don’t have a Binance TR account yet, create one now to join the campaign. Simply visit the event page and confirm your participation to be eligible for rewards.

Rules and Conditions:

Only users who visit the event page after logging into their Binance TR account are eligible for the campaign.

New users are defined as those who open a Binance TR account during the campaign period.

Existing users who had an account before the campaign start date but have not performed any crypto transactions are also eligible for the Future Investors prize pool.

All transactions made using the Buy & Sell, Convert, Auto-Invest and Easy Buy-Sell products are valid for the Future Investors tasks.

There is no minimum transaction limit required to participate.

Rewards for winners in each category will be distributed as USDT or USDC vouchers.

Rewards will be credited within 30 business days after the promotion ends.

The Future Investors rewards are limited to the first 7,500 participants (150,000 USDT) and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Binance TR reserves the right to disqualify trades deemed to be wash trades, illegal bulk account registrations, self-dealing or any other actions that constitute market manipulation.

Binance TR reserves the right to cancel, extend, terminate, or suspend the event, or amend its terms, including eligibility criteria, prize distribution and the number of winners, at its sole discretion without prior notice. All users are subject to such changes.

To stay informed about the gifts, prizes and benefits offered by Binance TR campaigns and to track your rewards, click here.

Only individual accounts can participate in this event.

Disclaimer: Investments in crypto assets carry market risk. Binance TR is not responsible for any losses incurred from trading activities.

For more information, visit binance.tr.

