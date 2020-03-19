With a stimulus package, Turkey to provide liquidity relief for industries most affected by coronavirus, including tourism and exports, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Thursday speaking to Anadolu Agency's Editorial Desk.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey would postpone debt payments and reduce tax burdens in various sectors under a TL 100 billion ($15.4 billion) package to support the economy and lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW..