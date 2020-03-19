With a stimulus package, Turkey to provide liquidity relief for industries most affected by coronavirus, including tourism and exports, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Thursday speaking to Anadolu Agency's Editorial Desk.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey would postpone debt payments and reduce tax burdens in various sectors under a TL 100 billion ($15.4 billion) package to support the economy and lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW..
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız. 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation. Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.