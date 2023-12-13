German sportswear maker Adidas has conducted its first-ever global test of the Teads Conversion solution in the Turkish market, achieving exceptional results in online sales.

The campaign surpassed expectations by achieving an eCPA (effective cost per acquisition) that was 85% more efficient versus the target and an impressive 8.40 Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

The core objective of this initiative was to boost Adidas' online sales in the dynamic Turkish market. By harnessing the power of Teads' innovative Conversion solution, the brand aimed to elevate its digital marketing strategy to the next level to drive significant business growth.

Teads Conversions connects awareness with quality traffic to ultimately drive increased website conversions.

"We are thrilled to announce the tremendous success of this first test, conducted for our client Adidas in partnership with Teads," said Canan Aktaş, digital strategy manager at Essence Mediacom.

"This achievement highlights the importance of pioneering digital solutions when realizing our business objectives. Teads' Conversion solution not only delivered a remarkable eCPA performance but also showcased its potential in significantly augmenting our ROAS," she said.

Şahin Uzunşimşek, performance marketing manager at Adidas meanwhile expressed they were "incredibly pleased" to have had the opportunity to lead the innovative global test on behalf of Adidas in Türkiye.

"The Teads Conversion solution has demonstrated its efficacy in driving exceptional results and aligning seamlessly with our objectives. This successful partnership reinforces our commitment to remain at the forefront of digital advertising while creating meaningful experiences for our customers," he noted.

Thanks to innovative technology and by leveraging cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and real-time optimization capabilities, Teads ensured that each brand interaction contributed to the successful campaign outcome.

"We are delighted by the exceptional success of our partnership with Adidas concerning this innovative campaign," said Tezcan Isarlı, commercial director at Teads Türkiye. "The outstanding results achieved through the Teads Conversion solution underline the potential of our technology when it comes to driving real-world business achievements."

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. The remarkable eCPA performance at 85% more than the campaign target and ROAS values attained in this test demonstrate the transformative potential of Teads Conversion solution in optimizing brand performance and propelling online sales.