At least 104 striking workers protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India have been detained as they were planning a march on Monday without permission, officials said.

The detention marks an escalation of a strike by workers at a Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu. Workers want higher wages and have boycotted work for a week, disrupting production that contributes roughly a third of Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion.

The Samsung protests have cast a shadow on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan of courting foreign investors to "Make in India" and tripling electronics production to $500 billion in six years. Lured by cheap labor, foreign companies are increasingly using India for manufacturing to diversify their supply chain beyond China.

On Monday, the workers planned to start a protest march but were detained as no permission was given since there are schools, colleges, and hospitals in that area, said senior police officer of the Kancheepuram district K. Shanmugam.

"It is the main area which would become totally paralyzed, and (the protest would) disturb public peace," he said.

"We have detained them in wedding halls as all of them can't be in stations," he added.

Workers have since last week been protesting at a makeshift tent near the plant, demanding higher wages, recognition for a union backed by the influential labor group Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and better working hours.

Samsung is not keen to recognize any union backed by a national labor group such as the CITU, and talks with workers, as well as state government officials, have not yielded any resolution.

The strike adds to Samsung's challenges in India, a key growth market.

The South Korean company is planning job cuts of up to 30% of its overseas staff in some divisions, including in India. India's antitrust body has also found that Samsung and other smartphone companies colluded with e-commerce giants to launch devices exclusively, violating competition laws, Reuters has reported.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment on Monday, but on Friday, it said it had initiated discussions with workers at the Chennai plant "to resolve all issues at the earliest."

Video footage from Reuters partner ANI showed dozens of Samsung workers wearing the company uniform of blue shirts being transported in a bus to a hall.

The Samsung plant employs roughly 1,800 workers, and more than 1,000 of them have been on strike. The factory makes appliances like refrigerators, TVs and washing machines. Another Samsung plant that makes smartphones in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has had no unrest.

A. Jenitan, a CITU leader, told Reuters police also detained one of their senior leaders, E. Muthukumar, who was leading the Samsung protests at the factory near Chennai.

"The workers have been asked to return to the (strike) tent," he said.

Kancheepuram police official Shanmugam said there was no timeline for how long the workers would be detained.