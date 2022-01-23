Bitcoin fell further on Saturday and was last down around 4% for the day, hovering around the $35,000 level.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now at about half its $69,000 peak in November. It was last at $35,049, after falling as low as $34,000, following a steep fall on Friday.
The currency has had wild price swings and has been hit as risk appetite has fallen on inflation fears and anticipation of a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Other risk assets have fallen with stocks dropping Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded their biggest weekly percentage drops since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
In a research note on Friday, Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA, said Bitcoin was falling as "crypto traders de-risk portfolios following the bloodbath in stocks" and in advance of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.
"Bitcoin remains in the danger zone and if $37,000 breaks, there is not much support until the $30,000 level," Moya wrote on Friday.
Ether, the cryptocurrency linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, dropped 6.7% to $2,396 on Saturday. The Ethereum blockchain network is a decentralized blockchain platform that establishes a peer-to-peer network that securely executes and verifies application code.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.