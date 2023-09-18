President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York Sunday, inviting him to Türkiye and proposing the idea of establishing the company’s seventh factory there, the country’s communications directorate said Monday.

During the meeting, which took place at the Turkish House (Türkevi Center) in Manhattan, President Erdoğan informed Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, about “Türkiye’s technological breakthroughs as well as the ‘Digital Türkiye’ vision and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy,” Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

Recalling that alongside the Turkish electric car Togg hitting the roads in Türkiye, Tesla entered the Turkish market, Erdoğan called on Tesla to establish its seventh factory in Türkiye, said the statement.

“President Erdoğan stated that opportunities for collaboration with SpaceX may arise through the steps taken and to be taken as part of Türkiye’s space program and invited Musk to Teknofest to be held in Izmir,” it added.

Erdoğan arrived in the U.S. Sunday to attend the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Erdoğan also said during the meeting that Türkiye was open to cooperation on artificial intelligence and Starlink, the satellite internet venture of Musk’s SpaceX, the communications directorate said.

President Tayyip Erdoğan presents a ball as he meets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York, U.S., Sept. 17, 2023. (Handout via Reuters)

According to the statement, Musk, in return, said that many Turkish suppliers are already working with Tesla and that Türkiye is among the most important candidates for the next factory.

In response to President Erdoğan’s offer of cooperation with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service as well as in artificial intelligence, Musk said they wish to work with Turkish authorities to obtain the necessary license to offer Starlink satellite services in Türkiye, the statement said.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, in a separate statement on his social media account, said, “At the meeting, we held at the Turkish House in New York, hosted by our President Erdoğan, our president invited Tesla and the founder of SpaceX to invest in Türkiye.”

“Our president explained that we have stepped into electric vehicle production with Togg and said that we are ready to support Tesla to establish its 2nd factory in Europe and 7th factory in the world in Türkiye,” Kacır said on X, formerly Twitter.

During the meeting, Erdoğan also mentioned Türkiye’s success in producing Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), while Musk responded by saying that he was aware of the world’s interest in Bayraktar drones, the statement added.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is photographed leaving the Turkish House with books presented to him by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, New York, U.S., Sept. 17, 2023. (AA Photo)

Musk is also set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California on Monday, Reuters cited. Musk posted on social media platform X that their talks would focus on artificial intelligence technology.

Tesla in August expressed an interest in building a factory in India that would produce a low-cost electric vehicle.

Tesla currently has six factories and is planning to build a seventh in Mexico in northern Nuevo Leon state, part of the automaker’s push to expand its global footprint.

Musk said in May that Tesla would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year.

Tesla shares are up 123% so far this year and the automaker on Saturday said it had produced its 5 million cars.

In addition to running Tesla, Musk also bought X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022.