Following the departure of Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, controversy on all sides is turning into a campaign targeting his family. Although the allegations have yet to be proven, the espionage scandal could do more than threaten the trillion-dollar company: it could trigger the bursting of the AI bubble.

I am in Lisbon for Web Summit 2026. When I got on the metro and took a seat in the carriage, passengers nearby were discussing the Huang scandal. For Europeans, Huang was a trusted partner in sovereign AI. In Asia, he was a supporter of the rising open-source movement.

As the founder and CEO of Nvidia, he was also a remarkable conductor, able to reach senior officials in governments around the world. Managing his departure is no easy task. And when fears about an AI bubble reach a boiling point, managing the fallout could become even harder. The post-Huang era at Nvidia could prove a test for its partners and its global engagements.

Despite unproven allegations

Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable companies, is facing not only a leadership change following the departure of Huang, but also a chain of unresolved allegations.

Huang resigned with immediate effect as chair, CEO and board member on Nov. 12. CFO Colette Kress became interim CEO, while Harvey Jones took over as the board's first chair.

At the center of the controversy are allegations concerning Huang's relationship with businesswoman Alice Huang and whether she carried out intelligence activities on behalf of China. An important distinction must be made here: these allegations have not been established as fact.

A screengrab from CTI video footage shows a woman identified as Alice Huang (R) attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant, Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

U.S. officials are divided over the matter, while the company's management has said there is no reason to believe national security or trade secrets have been compromised. Even so, uncertainty itself represents a risk for markets and partners.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta and OpenAI all use Nvidia chips, and Huang personally made many of the company's major decisions. Such a high degree of dependence on one individual increases the risk of delays in contract negotiations, joint roadmaps and long-term supplier planning if the leadership vacuum persists. This does not mean orders have been canceled; partners have not taken such steps. But a wait-and-see approach could gain traction until a permanent CEO is appointed.

Leader who made trillion-dollar dream believable

For years, Huang was Nvidia's most powerful public face. Without him, keynote speeches and partnership announcements in Europe and the Far East may struggle to have the same impact.

His daughter Madison Huang's planned visit to the "AI Day" event in Seoul was canceled, although the event itself is expected to go ahead as scheduled.

On the day of his resignation, Nvidia shares fell more than 4.3%, leaving the company's market value just above $4 trillion. The stock had already declined by more than 20% over the preceding month.

Some board members are reportedly still advocating Huang's return. According to Reuters, however, the board is rejecting that possibility, while a petition calling for his return has reportedly been signed by 180,000 people. If divisions within the board remain unresolved, the search for a CEO could drag on and uncertainty could deepen.

Europe's independence shared priority

Huang's government-level meetings serve a single purpose: promoting the idea that countries should build their own AI infrastructure within their borders; in other words, "sovereign AI." According to CNN, Huang recently met with leaders in European capitals to explain why every country should build and control its own AI systems.

In October 2026, Huang was on a European tour ahead of GTC in Berlin. In London, speaking before politicians, investors and executives, he announced partnerships with five British startups and said he would meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz a few days later.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) and Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia Jensen Huang talk onstage during the "Red Carpet for Investments" event as part of the Invest in Germany Summit, Berlin, Germany, Oct. 19, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Huang had become a familiar presence alongside U.S. President Donald Trump at state dinners and official visits. He even called the U.S. president during one panel. In June 2025, he also shared the stage with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at London Tech Week.

He managed delicate balance in Asia

If government meetings represented the company's public-facing side, meetings with partners were the heart of its production network.

Taiwan was at the top of that list. During his visit in May 2026, Huang arrived in Taiwan on Saturday, attended a developer event in Nangang that same day, had dinner with TSMC founder Morris Chang on Sunday evening and chose Quanta Computer as his first supply-chain stop, visiting it before TSMC for the first time. Foxconn and Wistron were also reportedly on his itinerary.

"The trillion-dollar dinner." The gathering is described as an annual meeting with Taiwanese suppliers whose combined market value exceeds trillions of Taiwan dollars. More than 30 CEOs attended the dinner, held at an unassuming restaurant in Taipei. Huang is the only Western technology CEO capable of bringing so many Taiwanese senior executives together for an ordinary dinner. It was part of a ritual.

By personally hosting these partners, Huang took the relationships beyond the terms of their contracts. He would typically host such dinners for Taiwanese suppliers such as TSMC, but this was the first dinner specifically for Korean partners during his Taipei visit. The following day, Huang met SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won for the second consecutive day and visited the SK Hynix stand at Computex.

According to an assessment cited by DealStreetAsia, Huang's frequent visits gave suppliers strong visibility into future orders and encouraged partners to keep pace with ambitious technical targets.

The new Vera Rubin system requires around 2 million components and between 100 and 150 Taiwanese partners per system. This is possible only because the relationships have been built in advance. The purpose of these dinners is to strengthen cooperation with supply-chain partners as the AI industry develops.

20-year CUDA ecosystem: Hidden side of iceberg

Let's start with an analogy. Imagine a factory equipped with extremely powerful machines, but with no instruction language to operate them. The machines are there, but nobody can tell them what to do. Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) is the common language and toolkit that makes it possible to tell Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) what to do.

Why was it needed? GPUs were originally designed to render graphics in video games. They are very good at performing large numbers of simple operations simultaneously. The calculations required by AI work in much the same way: millions of small multiplications and additions. CUDA became the bridge that unlocked this computing power beyond gaming.

The ecosystem in numbers. Figures released by Nvidia itself show how rapidly the ecosystem has expanded over the years. At GTC 2026, as CUDA marked its 20th anniversary, the company announced that its developer base had grown from 4.5 million in 2025 to 6 million. What is the key advantage? Consider another analogy: everyone has learned to use the same set of kitchen tools, recipes have been written around those tools, and chefs have been trained to use them. Even if a rival company offers a cheaper or more powerful kitchen, the recipes must be rewritten and the chefs retrained. In other words, the real advantage is not just the chip, but the accumulated expertise built around it over many years.

PyTorch and TensorFlow use CUDA by default, while AMD's ROCm is described as the closest alternative, although the gap between the two ecosystems remains substantial. A significant part of Nvidia's value rests not so much on its hardware as on this entrenched familiarity and compatibility. Unless that barrier is broken, competitors will struggle to persuade customers to switch, even if they produce comparable chips.

But could this also become a risk? Yes. Dependence on a single company's language leaves customers vulnerable in terms of both pricing and supply. That is why Google, Meta and the open-source community are known to be investing in alternative tools. Huang's departure therefore does not mean CUDA will stop working from a technical standpoint. But the person guiding this ecosystem and providing reassurance to its partners is changing.

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