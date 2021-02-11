Multilingual broadcasting network Euronews plans to stop its broadcasts in Turkish and Italian.

In a statement, the National Union of Journalists said the Lyon-based television channel plans to dismiss 30 journalists.

The Italian channel will come off the air, but news in the language will be broadcast in digital media, while the Turkish service will no longer be available, the statement added.

One hundred employees have left the channel since 2017, the statement added.

On Tuesday, Euronews employees staged a one-day strike at the call of several unions.

Founded in 1993, the Euronews channel has been broadcasting in 12 languages and has 500 permanent employees.