Jensen Huang's stunning return as the head of chip giant Nvidia less than two weeks after his resignation that sent shockwaves through AI industry and ​broader markets, places him in a rare league of "boomerang" CEOs who have made comebacks.

But while corporate America has a long history ⁠of calling back founders and former bosses ⁠at times of crisis – from Steve Jobs at Apple to Bob Iger at Disney – comebacks after personal misconduct that spark sweeping regulatory scrutiny are rare.

Nvidia ​shares surged 34.5% following Monday's extraordinary reversal that came after ​U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump called for Huang's return, driving a rally across Wall Street.

Here are some bosses who have reclaimed the top slot after stepping down:

OpenAI's Sam Altman

Just about four days after the OpenAI board fired him, citing reasons including his lack of candor and its need to defend OpenAI's mission to develop AI that benefits humanity, Sam Altman resumed as CEO in November 2023.

The return came after nearly all of OpenAI's staff threatened to quit after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Altman could head a new research team alongside other colleagues departing from OpenAI.

Apple and Steve Jobs

One of Silicon ⁠Valley's ⁠most famous names, Apple founder Steve Jobs left the company in 1985 over differences with the then-CEO, John Sculley. He returned in 1997 as CEO and resigned in 2011, just before his death.

The company flourished under Jobs 2.0, rolling out the concept of a computer as a "digital hub" along with the iPod and iPhone.

Dell – Michael Dell

Michael Dell founded Dell Inc in the 1980s and held the position of CEO until 2004, when he stepped down to serve as chair. He ⁠returned as CEO in 2007 and led the company through its merger with EMC, which resulted in the emergence of Dell Technologies.

Disney and Robert Iger

Robert Iger first became the CEO of the U.S. ​entertainment group in 2005. He left the position in 2020, but Disney's board of directors asked ​him to return in 2022, when the company faced operating losses at its streaming unit.

Starbucks and Howard Schultz

Howard Schultz served as Starbucks CEO on three ⁠separate occasions. ‌The former ‌NBA franchise owner launched the company's coffeehouse model in the ⁠1980s before stepping down in 2000, only to return ‌in 2008 for a nine-year stint. He served a final term as interim CEO for a year ​until March 2023.

Twitter and Jack ⁠Dorsey

Jack ⁠Dorsey founded the social media platform, now known as X, ⁠and became its CEO in 2006.

In 2008, co-founder Evan Williams took over the ⁠role while Dorsey ​served as chair. He became CEO again in 2015 and held the position for another six years.