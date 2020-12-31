One of the spearheaders of the digital transformation, Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom has shared the most-read publications of 2020 on its e-magazine platform.

According to the data, magazines in the “special interest” category with topics such as hobbies, science and food were the most in-demand. The technology, women's and fashion categories followed, respectively. E-magazine users showed interest in the publications most in April and May.

“The e-magazine platform, which provides offline reading in places where internet access is not available, also digitizes our reading habits. All operator customers can subscribe to the e-magazine application, which includes dozens of different types of publications,” said Türk Telekom Product and Service Management Director Fatih Türkoğlu.

The e-magazine, which makes it possible to access many magazines and daily newspapers in different categories, offers a better experience to users with its new features.

With its "Recognize Me" feature, the e-magazine analyzes the publications read by the users, recognizes their interests, offers personalized content recommendations and notifications.

The "What Have I Read" feature enables users to see personal 2020 reading trends such as favorite categories, magazines and newspapers, and how many publications they read in total throughout the year. E-magazine users can share trends in reading habits with their followers on social media if they wish.

The e-magazine application provides easy access to popular magazines with a favorites feature while providing a fast content download experience. With the "Continue Reading" feature, users can continue to read the content whenever they want.