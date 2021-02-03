Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Tuesday he would give up his role as chief executive of the tech and e-commerce giant this year as the company reported a surge in profit and revenue in the holiday quarter.
The company said Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services, would take over as CEO in the third quarter.
The announcement came as Amazon reported a blowout holiday quarter with profits more than doubling to $7.2 billion.
Amazon's net sales rose to $125.56 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $87.44 billion, beating estimates of $119.7 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The e-commerce giant was forced to move its two-day shopping event Prime Day, typically in July, to early October, contributing to its holiday sales numbers.
