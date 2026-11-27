Following Google and Apple, the U.S. tech giant Meta has announced its investment decision in Türkiye.

Meta, owner of apps such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, used by 3.2 billion people worldwide, announced the $700,000 AI Impact Grant Program to accelerate AI innovation and support skills development across Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye (AMET), and launched the AMET AI Impact Hub.

The announcements were made on Nov. 24 at the AMET AI and Wearable Technologies Summit in Istanbul, themed "AI for Everyone."

Kojo Boakye, Meta's vice president of public policy, spoke at the summit, highlighting Türkiye's potential in AI and entrepreneurship, and shared the company's new investment and support programs.

Boakye said Türkiye's digital ecosystem is currently worth $53 billion and is projected to reach $130 billion by 2035 with the integration of AI, adding that Meta is impressed by the ecosystem's pace of growth and energy.

He noted that startups in Türkiye move from early stage to a Series A round in an average of 3.7 years, a remarkable speed, while in Europe and the U.S. this can take 15 to 20 years. He stressed that both local and international investors are ready to commit capital, believing in the entrepreneurial spirit and ideas in Türkiye.

Grant program

Boakye announced that Meta will launch regional grants and programs worth more than $700,000 to support entrepreneurs and developers in the region.

Kojo Boakye, Meta's vice president of public policy for Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye. (Photo by Timur Sırt)

Under this program, which covers Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as Türkiye, the AI Impact Grants will support entrepreneurs building with Meta's AI tools and wearable technologies.

The summit also presented $15,000 awards to local startups, and an online learning resource (AMI AI Impact), targeting 5 million people in the region, will be put into operation.

Deep partnership with ecosystem

Boakye also described Meta's long-term collaborations in Türkiye, saying local partnerships have deepened through the AI Academy partnership with Yıldız Technical University and investments in the Terminal Istanbul project.

He recalled that of 200 applications to previously launched AI academy funds, three went directly to Turkish startups. He pointed to the global success of companies such as HubX, Trendyol, Momento and Turkish Airlines, as well as Turkish teams developing wearable technology for the hearing and visually impaired, in applying AI.

Boakye added that meetings with the Industry and Technology Ministry, the Investment Office and the Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) went very positively, and that Meta shares the same vision with public institutions of building a flexible, constructive regulatory environment that supports innovation.

Broad talent pool in AI technologies

Referring to this year's theme for the summit, Boakye said the vision doesn't only mean providing access to AI, but that it also means giving people the opportunity to build and shape AI so that it speaks their own language and responds to the needs of local businesses and society.

"Just as the historic Orient Express train was a technological revolution in its day, today we are bringing together policymakers, entrepreneurs, researchers and business leaders in Istanbul who believe in the promise and impact of AI," he said.

"At Meta, we measure AI not only by how many people use it, but by the concrete impact it has on people's lives."

Bekir Polat, deputy head of the Investment Office. (Photo by Timur Sırt)

Boakye said the region has an immense pool of talent, and Türkiye's ecosystem is extremely vibrant. "We will keep building the future together with strong partnerships and local ideas. We thank the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Personal Data Protection Authority for their collaboration and contributions," he said.

Natural testing ground for startups, crossroads of global ecosystem

Bekir Polat, deputy head of Türkiye's Investment Office, began his speech by sharing his interest in science fiction literature. He said the fundamental purpose of technology is to serve people and make life easier, and that Meta's "AI for Everyone" vision resonates strongly with him.

Saying strong partnerships begin with understanding each other properly, Polat noted that success is no longer an individual game, and that together with the Ministry of Industry and Technology they are working intensively to combine all capacities and grow the ecosystem.

Pointing to the opportunities Türkiye offers investors, he said that with its 86 million people, young, talented and above all highly tech-savvy, the country is a natural testing ground for startups that want to try or scale their products.

He noted that Türkiye graduates 80,000 engineers in information and communication technologies (ICT) every year, that more than a thousand AI-focused startups have been founded in recent years, and that the ecosystem is developing rapidly, led by wearable technologies.

Making Türkiye hub of digital technologies

The Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) is opening a global door for digital startups. Its Digital Technologies Business Council extends its commercial diplomacy strength to startups. The goal is to make Türkiye a hub of digital technologies.

Many entrepreneurs are unaware of existing support and programs. Yet public institutions and professional organizations in Türkiye offer significant support to startups that want to grow.

DEIK runs its support for digital startups through the Digital Technologies Business Council. This support is built less on cash grants than on commercial diplomacy, overseas connections and an investor network.

The council was founded with the aim of making Türkiye a new digital technologies hub. Aiming to increase technology exports, it works through committees covering nine subsectors: fintech, gaming, cybersecurity, venture capital, software, innovative technologies, cloud, mobile technologies and health technologies.

For startups that want to grow

DEIK President Nail Olpak said they aim to open new doors abroad for companies, entrepreneurs, startups and scale-ups, and to produce new global brands from Türkiye.

According to Olpak, DEIK's network of 151 Business Councils spread across the world will be connected with digital technology companies in Türkiye. The aim is to use the strength of commercial diplomacy to build digital corridors between Türkiye and other countries.

According to Olpak, DEIK aims to create platforms that bring overseas venture capital funds together with startups, scale-ups and local venture capital funds in Türkiye.

Digital company platform

DEIK Digital Technologies Business Council President Erdem Erkul said the membership consists mainly of Turkish technology startups. Olpak had also put the current size of digital technologies in Türkiye at about $30 billion.

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır attended the consultation meeting of the DEIK Digital Technologies Business Council. In a post after the meeting, Kacır announced that they are establishing new accelerator centers for entrepreneurs and helping young people gain digital skills.

In addition, on the government side, a "Digital Company Platform" for scalable, technology- and innovation-focused startups will be launched under the Investment-Based Entrepreneurship Support Program.

Türk Telekom makes multilayered move in AI

From data centers to startup investment, from a no-code agent platform to sovereign AI, one of Türkiye's leading telecoms and technology companies, Türk Telekom, continues to invest, from infrastructure to venture capital.

Türk Telekom is not basing its AI strategy on a single product. Infrastructure, venture capital, network automation and domestic technology development are advancing together.

The company announced new investment and transformation plans, from energy independence to a "sovereign AI" vision. The meeting stressed that not only physical servers but also the software layer on top of the hardware must be localized in Türkiye. The goal is to protect data sovereignty.

The same aim applies, as the foundation was laid for a third major data center at Başkent OIZ, in addition to the large data centers in Istanbul and Ankara. It was said that capacity is struggling to meet demand and that 10-year customer visibility has been reached.

Türk Telekom has announced new investment and transformation plans. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

Global players such as Meta and Oracle are showing interest in Turkish infrastructure, and a comprehensive framework negotiation with Oracle is ongoing. According to industry commentary, the company has made data center capacity and "AI factory" investments a strategic priority.

Investing in energy

Türk Telekom has accelerated solar power plant investments with a budget of nearly $300 million. It aims to meet 65% of its total energy consumption from solar. Given data centers' energy needs, this investment is seen as a complementary part of AI infrastructure.

TT Ventures, the company's corporate venture capital arm, has invested in nearly 20 AI startups to date. It was noted that one of them, the chip company Groq, was sold to Nvidia within two months of the investment.

TT Ventures and NetC also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Stanford Research Institute (SRI) on Sept. 21. AI-focused startups such as Segmentify and Mindsite are also in the portfolio.

No-code AI agent

Türk Telekom announced a "No-Code AI Agent Development Platform" that allows personal AI agents to be trained and included in automation processes.

The platform lets employees who don't code build smart assistants tailored to their own work needs. The company aims to move to a structure in which network problems are detected before they surface and solutions are proposed automatically.