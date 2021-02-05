Twitter was blocked Friday night in Myanmar by the military that recently overthrew the civilian government, both NetBlocks – an internet monitoring group – and witnesses within the country have said.
"Twitter is now being restricted in #Myanmar on multiple network providers," said NetBlocks, adding that the disruption happened around 10 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT).
Users in Myanmar confirmed the platform could not be accessed.
Myanmar's new military government also began to restrict Facebook access a day earlier as resistance to Monday's coup intensified amid calls for civil disobedience.
Myanmar's military seized power on Feb. 1, in a coup against the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.
