Global companies remain upbeat about groundbreaking new technological tools and are more committed to embracing ongoing digital transformation to improve the customer experience, KPMG’s latest report shows.

The Global Technology Report 2022 includes a survey of more than 2,200 executives and a series of in-depth discussions with industry experts to uncover the technology strategies businesses are using to help outsmart their competitors in a time of unprecedented market volatility.

Almost all of the global technology executives in the survey reported that their digital evolution had improved performance and profitability over the last two years.

Despite the upbeat digital momentum and appetite for emerging technology, there are still obstacles on the way, with a lack of capable talent being the biggest challenge, the report said.

Human resources with technological capabilities prefer to work where they desire or at their own initiatives.

Most businesses are expected to adopt key emerging technologies such as Web3, metaverse and quantum computing within two years, the survey showed.

The survey has found some 99% of executives have generated returns from digital investments, while nine out of 10 businesses indicate that they are advanced in their adoption of cloud systems. In contrast, about 58% of cyber security teams admit that they are struggling and are behind schedule.

Defending market share

Protecting their market share seems to be the primary reflex of businesses. As they grapple with rising costs, economic uncertainty, geopolitical turmoil and a global talent crisis, they must defend their market share by strengthening customer loyalty and enhancing their offerings with innovative, market-leading products and services.

To achieve these goals, proficient application of new and emerging technologies will likely be vital.

Cooperation grows

“The increase in technology investments and innovation seen during the coronavirus pandemic has given companies new confidence that technology can revitalize their business,” said KPMG Türkiye Technology Sector Leader Gökhan Mataracı.

“In our 2020 global CIO research, 61% of respondents told us that the crisis increased the influence of technology leaders within businesses, while seven in 10 said it strengthened collaboration between the technology team and the wider business,” he noted.

As for this year’s report, Mataracı said it showed that the digital evolution, accelerated by the pandemic, is fueling record-high confidence levels around digital-transformation capabilities.

“However, unfortunately, Türkiye is lagging behind in cloud transformation. We should open the cloud approaches, which accelerate the power of technology and add new perspectives to digitalization, to the use of the business world as soon as possible,” he noted.

“If we want to use the technologies of the next five years at the same time as the whole world, this transformation is vital.”

Cyber security camp

One of Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies companies, Türk Telekom continues to expand its efforts to share its experience in cyber security with youth under its Development Base.

Participants of Türk Telekom's cyber security camp. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

The latest edition of its cyber security camp that seeks to train future experts offered young enthusiasts a chance to get hands-on training from prominent names in the field during a 10-day event.

The competition that took place on the sidelines of the camp saw the three best attendees being granted a total of TL 60,000 worth of technology check.

Ertuğrul Kuzgun was named the winner and was awarded TL 30,000 ($1,615), followed by Elif Şevval Dinçer who won TL 20,000 and Faruk Ulutaş who came in third and won TL 10,000.