The world's largest aviation, space and technology festival Teknofest, which was scheduled to take place in western Türkiye’s Izmir from March 16 to 19, has been postponed due to the recent massive earthquakes that hit the country’s southeast and affected 10 provinces.

The festival organizers announced the decision on Twitter, expressing their condolences to the nation and acknowledging the shared pain endured across the country.

Organizers have not yet announced a new date for the event.

The festival was expecting to host 1 million visitors in Izmir. Organized by the Industry and Technology Ministry and the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), Teknofest was to bring technology enthusiasts together in Izmir on the 100th anniversary of the republic.

After Izmir, Teknofest is to be held in Istanbul from April 27 to May 1 and in Ankara from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.