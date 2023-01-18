Türkiye’s western province of Izmir on the Aegean coast, which will host the world's largest aviation, space and technology festival Teknofest for the first time this year, is preparing to host 1 million visitors.

Organized by the Industry and Technology Ministry and the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), Teknofest will bring technology enthusiasts together in Izmir on the 100th anniversary of the republic.

Preparations for the festival, which will be held at the 2nd Main Jet Base in Çiğli on March 16-19, are continuing in the areas where the aircraft will be exhibited, where competitions will be held, and on the runways with the participation of approximately 100 personnel and a large number of construction equipment.

It is planned to bring aircraft to the festival area starting in the beginning of March.

Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger told Anadolu Agency (AA) that intense work is being carried out in the area where Teknofest will be held, stating that an area of more than 200,000 square meters is planned as an activity area.

Köşger noted that Teknofest has become an important brand of Türkiye and is visited by millions of people in the cities and countries where it is held.

“We expect more than 1 million visitors,” he said.

After Izmir, Teknofest will be held in Istanbul from April 27 to May 1 and in Ankara from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.