One of Türkiye's leading information and communication technologies companies, Türk Telekom’s customer experience company AssisTT, was awarded in four different categories at the Excellence Awards organized by Brandon Hall Group, one of the most prestigious corporate award organizations in the world, the company said in a statement Sunday.

AssisTT was evaluated in various categories such as "Human Resources," "Employee Engagement," "Human Resources Technologies," "Talent Management and Strategies" and "Future of Work" by a jury consisting of international independent industry experts of the applications and projects of the world's leading brands.

The company was awarded one gold and three bronze awards from the 22nd Excellence Awards.

It received the gold award in the "Best Progress in Employee Engagement" category for its work in the field of employee engagement, and received bronze awards in "Best Progress in Developing Talent Management Strategy,” "Best Employer Value Proposition” and "Best Results in Learning Program.”

Ömer Faruk Tüfekçi, deputy general manager of human resources and administrative affairs of AssisTT, said that they are proud that the projects they have implemented are deemed worthy of an award in the international arena.

Tüfekçi stated that they set employee happiness as one of their strategic priorities with the belief that happy employees will create happy customers.

“It is very valuable for us that our applications are appreciated and awarded on global platforms,” he said, thanking his teammates “for their hard work.”

“As the leading player of the sector, we will continue to carry out studies aimed at the loyalty and happiness of our colleagues while contributing to the development of the call center sector,” he added.