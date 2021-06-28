Türksat 5A will help secure orbital rights of Turkey and will serve for 35 years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday, as the fifth-generation communication satellite entered into service after it was launched into space in January.

The satellite was launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from a launchpad in the U.S. state of Florida.

Settled in an unused Turkish orbital slot at 31 degrees east, Türksat 5A will offer broadcasting services to Europe, the Middle East and large regions of Africa.

Manufactured by Airbus with fully electric propulsion, the satellite traveled over four months in space to reach its orbital slot.

It entered into orbit in May and underwent a month-long test run.

Erdoğan said Türksat 5B is next, noting that the goal is to launch the satellite into orbit in the last quarter of the year.

“The tests of our Türksat 5B satellite, whose design and production stages have been successfully completed, are ongoing,” the president noted.

Türksat 5B will be sent to orbit at 42 degrees east and is expected to increase the Ka-band capacity of the country.

The satellite will have a useful payload capacity that will exceed all satellites to date, Erdoğan said, adding that the communication capacity would increase 15-fold.

Erdoğan also said Türksat 5A, the nation’s first satellite developed using domestic resources, is aimed to be sent into space in 2022.

It will place Turkey among the 10 countries capable of producing their own satellites, the president noted.