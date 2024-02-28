The weekly economics magazine "Para" published under the umbrella of Türkiye's leading media group, Turkuvaz Media Group, the parent company of Daily Sabah, will organize the "10th New Generation Entrepreneurship Summit" on Thursday.

The summit is organized under the main theme of "Entrepreneurship in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," and is set to host discussions on topics such as how to build a flexible and sustainable artificial intelligence ecosystem for the technology of the future.

Artificial intelligence is causing significant changes in many fields, from the business world to the health sector, from education to the automotive industry.

However, to reveal the true potential of this technology, it is necessary for entrepreneurship to be effectively integrated. The dynamic relationship between artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship has the potential to shape both the technology world and the business world.

Entrepreneurs are turning artificial intelligence into not just a tool, but also an opportunity. Artificial intelligence-based solutions in areas such as health, education and sustainability are bringing innovative and effective approaches to social problems.

In this context, valuable guests are expected to attend the summit hosted by Turkuvaz Media Group, which will present several sessions on artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship throughout the day.