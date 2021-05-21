WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging app, will no longer require users in Turkey to accept a controversial privacy policy update, announced the country's Competition Board (RK) on Friday, assuring that users can continue to use the platform.

The board released a statement explaining that WhatsApp had notified the institution that the update will not take effect in Turkey and that users will be able to continue to use WhatsApp with full functionality. Users in the country will not be prompted to approve the update.

“It can be said that WhatsApp excludes Turkey from its global policy for updating,” it stated and suggested it would be beneficial for the messaging app to inform its users in the coming days about the decision.

In January, the messaging platform informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its umbrella of companies.

The move sparked a global outcry and sent users to rival apps Telegram and Signal, among others, prompting WhatsApp to delay the new policy launch to May and to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and that it would not affect personal conversations. The company also carried out a damage control campaign to explain the changes it made to users.

WhatsApp lost many users in Turkey to other messaging applications, especially domestic messaging platform BiP. The app was developed by mobile phone operator Turkcell.

Turkey's competition watchdog had officially launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook after the messaging app started forcing users to agree to let Facebook collect user data.