Video app TikTok on Monday said it has filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. government's crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.
As tensions soar between the world's two biggest economies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance – effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the app to a U.S. company.
"Today we are filing a complaint in federal court challenging the Administration's efforts to ban TikTok in the U.S.," the company said in a blog post.
