President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Tuesday that he would discuss tourism with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the upcoming NATO summit, after the country imposed travel restrictions on Turkey last month.

Turkey was put on Britain's travel 'red list,' prompting the UEFA Champions League final to be moved to Porto and the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix to be canceled.

Erdoğan has said that the decisions were political and that he could not reach Johnson at the time.

Speaking at an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, Erdoğan said his officials had held talks in Germany and Russia to prepare for the summer tourism season, which is critical for Turkey, and added there were positive developments.

During the last days of 2020, Turkey and the U.K. also signed a free trade deal to keep up the existing flow of goods.

The landmark deal was described as Turkey’s most important trade agreement since its 1995 customs union with the EU that allows goods to travel between the two entities without customs restrictions.