International hotel chain Marriott Group is set to make villa investments in Turkey amid unprecedented demand for summer houses and villas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel chain, which operates in Turkey under 16 brands, has begun investments in the area and is about to bring in its Homes&Villas by Marriott International brand to the country.

Looking for opportunities in Turkey, the group is said to be planning new collaborations.

“We currently have more than 28,000 homes in 250 destinations worldwide,” Satya Anand, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Marriott International, told Turkish daily newspaper Sabah.

Anand said they launched the Homes&Villas brand in 2019.

“Some of our properties in Turkey now sell accommodation access cards. This card allows customers to access our facilities from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Guests can work in rooms, use high-speed internet, order food and drink and use the pool, spa and gym,” Anand noted.

He said Turkey showed impressive flexibility despite pandemic-induced travel restrictions last year.

Praising the government’s initiatives focused on the health and safety of tourists, he said Turkey was able to welcome travelers from all over the world in the midst of the outbreak.

“Turkey is also among the destinations in demand for this year,” Anand noted.

He dubbed the country as an important market for international tourism. “Looking ahead, Turkey has strong potential for tourism growth,” Anand said.

“We hope to add 17 facilities and more than 3,000 rooms to our hotel presence in Turkey,” he informed.

The company operates in Turkey through luxury brands such as JW Marriott, St. Regis, W Hotels, the Ritz-Carlton, the Luxury Collection and Edition as well as Sheraton, Marriott Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott and Le Meridien.