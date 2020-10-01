The Association of Tour Operators in Russia (ATOR) announced that the demand for holidays in Turkey among Russian citizens increased due to the nationwide extension of the school system's autumn break period.

In a written statement, the association indicated that the autumn holiday will continue until Oct. 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that tour companies reported an intense demand for trips to Turkey.

It added that tickets for flights from Moscow to Turkey scheduled between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11 are almost sold out. There is also a rising demand for vacations in the southern part of the country, the statement noted.

Turkey hosted about 7 million Russian tourists last year, which made it their citizens' favorite holiday location.

More than 7.25 million people visited the country between January and June, according to data compiled by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The figure is down 76.6% from the six-month period of 2019.

Among the nationalities, Germany led the way with 789,602 tourists through the end of August, followed by Russia with 772,686 and Bulgaria with 532,417. Some 520,833 Ukrainians and 465,180 Brits also arrived in the country during the same period.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, the city of Istanbul and the Aegean province of Muğla were among the top destinations for visitors.