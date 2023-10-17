Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism has introduced new measures on Tuesday to simplify entry visa requirements and procedure to encourage tourism in the Kingdom for citizens from six countries, including Türkiye.

In a statement, the Saudi Tourism Ministry said it expanded its e-visa program to six new countries whereby nationals from the mentioned countries can apply for visa through the online portal.

The new countries, including Türkiye, Thailand, Mauritius, Seychelles, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis bring the total number of countries benefiting from the e-visa program to 63.

The e-visa allows its holders to perform Umrah and visit all religious sites as well as other touristic sites.

Saudi Arabia's decision to open up its historical and cultural sites in 2016 was part of its efforts to promote tourism in line with its 2030 vision. The country aims to diversify its economy, which is heavily reliant on oil. It has set a target to attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030, generating employment opportunities for 1 million people in the tourism sector.