Boycott calls are growing in Türkiye following police intervention against Beşiktaş fans in the Georgian city of Batumi, with travel agencies canceling trips to top Georgian destinations, according to a report on Sunday.

Turkish tour operators have begun canceling trips to Batumi and Tbilisi, including New Year's holiday packages, while removing Batumi from their 2027 Black Sea tour itineraries, according to the report by Sabah newspaper.

Travel agencies in several provinces, particularly Istanbul, Antalya, Isparta and Sakarya, have suspended trips to Batumi, the report stated.

The Rize Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also decided not to attend a trade fair scheduled to take place in Batumi, it added.

Calls for support for the boycott have also spread across social media, with the backlash extending from tourism to trade.

The recent UEFA Europa League match between Turkish side Beşiktaş and Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva, which was originally supposed to be played in Istanbul under normal circumstances, was moved by UEFA to the neutral venue of Georgia's Batumi following security assessments.

During the match at Batumi's Dinamo Stadium, Georgian security forces intervened with tear gas and batons against Beşiktaş supporters who wanted to display Palestinian flags and banners in the stands.

The match was halted for approximately 30-35 minutes due to the intervention, with numerous fans injured and 16 Turkish citizens detained.

While public attention in Türkiye focused less on the match itself and its 2-1 result than on the incidents and the intervention against Turkish supporters, the detained fans were released following diplomatic efforts. Ankara, meanwhile, summoned Georgia's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry to convey Türkiye's reaction.

Everyone united

Following the tensions, historic scenes of unity emerged in Batumi, where soldiers and security forces had taken to the streets.

After the final whistle, supporters of other Turkish clubs, including Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor, Beşiktaş and Rizespor took to the streets of Batumi, setting aside their club colors and marching arm in arm with Turkish flags.

The incidents in Batumi brought together people from all walks of life in Türkiye, with the entire Turkish sports community and public opinion, from Istanbul-based clubs to teams across Anatolia, standing united behind the Black Eagles.

Following the incidents, UEFA announced that it had launched disciplinary proceedings over the events at the stadium.

New Year's tours and trade fairs canceled

At the same time, as boycott calls spread across Türkiye in waves following the backlash, tour operators began announcing cancellations one after another. Tour companies operating in Isparta, Antalya, Sakarya, Istanbul and other provinces have suspended trips to Batumi, according to the Sabah report.

Tourism companies have also completely removed Batumi from their 2027 Black Sea tour itineraries, instead highlighting the region's highlands and historical destinations within Türkiye's borders.

Meanwhile, calls have also reportedly begun to emerge for the suspension of daily crossings through the Sarp Border Gate, the border gate between Türkiye and Georgia.

Citizens have also voiced support for the boycott on social media, using messages to thank businesses that have shown sensitivity and to support the decision.