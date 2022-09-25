Around 4.7 million metric tons of agricultural products have left Ukraine so far under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye to unblock Ukrainian seaports, the embattled country’s infrastructure ministry said.

A total of 211 ships with mostly grain on board had until Saturday departed Ukraine’s three Black Sea ports that were reopened under the grain deal signed on July 22 by Moscow and Kyiv.

The grain deal aimed to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports, allowing them to export tens of millions of tons of grain.

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) with officials from Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul as part of the deal to oversee the shipments.

The infrastructure ministry said eight ships with 131,300 tons of agricultural products were to leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Saturday.

Ukraine’s grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Ukraine, a global major grain producer and exporter, shipped up to 6 million metric tons of grain per month before the war. The infrastructure ministry has said the country’s three Black Sea ports are able to load and send abroad 100-150 cargo ships per month.

President Vladimir Putin earlier this month triggered fears that Russia could withdraw support for the sea corridor after he said most of the agricultural products were going mostly to rich rather than poor nations that most need the food, particularly in Africa.

The grain agreement is due to expire in November.