Emirates Airlines announced its dedication to a $200 million research fund to decrease fossil fuel's influence in commercial aviation Thursday. The company acknowledged that attaining net-zero emissions goals would not be feasible with alternatives, creating this fund.

Emirates President Tim Clark said fuel is the most significant impediment for airlines in reducing their environmental impact.

"It's clear that with the current pathways available to airlines in terms of emissions reduction, our industry won't be able to hit net-zero targets in the prescribed timeline," Clark said.

It said the funds would be disbursed over three years, and the Dubai-based airline will identify partnerships with organizations working on fuel and energy technologies.

Clark said Emirates would use environmentally responsible practices until other fuel solutions were found, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) where feasible.

Global SAF production is estimated to meet just 2% of aviation fuel needs by 2025, according to the airline industry group IATA.

SAF is produced in tiny quantities from feedstocks such as cooking oils and animal waste, costing two to five times more than conventional jet fuels.

Impact on environment

Aviation sustainability has become a pressing issue in recent years because of the industry's significant environmental impact. For example, the aviation industry is responsible for approximately 2% of global carbon emissions, which is projected to increase as air travel grows.

The impact of aviation on the environment is not limited to carbon emissions – noise pollution, air pollution, and the depletion of natural resources such as water and land are also significant concerns. In addition, the industry's reliance on non-renewable fossil fuels, which are expensive and subject to price volatility, also present a risk to the industry's long-term viability.

The need for aviation sustainability has become increasingly urgent as global leaders aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate the effects of climate change.