The Turkish city of Bursa is set to join the country's high-speed train network as testing on a section of the project has commenced, a top official said on Saturday.

Bursa, in the northwestern part of the country, would become another city on the network, which currently serves cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, Eskişehir, Sivas and others.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, in a statement shared on Saturday, indicated that infrastructure and superstructure works have been completed on the Osmaneli-Bursa section of the Bandırma-Bursa-Yenişehir-Osmaneli High-Speed Train Project, which will connect Bursa to the high-speed rail network.

"We have completed the infrastructure and superstructure works on the Osmaneli-Bursa section, which will connect Bursa to the high-speed train network, and launched the testing process on our line," Uraloğlu said.

"Following the completion of testing and the certification process, we will connect Bursa to the high-speed rail network," he added.

Uraloğlu noted that, as part of the testing process, they completed track geometry and static catenary measurements between September and October, adding that signaling power system tests began in October.

"We will also carry out dynamic acceleration tests and dynamic catenary measurements this month, and testing activities are ongoing. In the coming period, we will conduct signaling conformity tests, as well as tests for the European Train Control System (ETCS) and the Global System for Mobile Communications-Railway (GSM-R)," he informed.

The authorities will also carry out integration tests between the Osmaneli-Bursa line and the Ankara-Istanbul High-Speed Train Line, the minister said.

"Testing is important for the safe commissioning of the line. Through these tests, we will comprehensively inspect all systems on our line and make it ready for operation," he noted.

Uraloğlu said the Osmaneli-Bursa section would directly connect Bursa to Türkiye's high-speed rail network, adding that once the section is completed, trains departing from Bursa will connect to the Ankara-Istanbul High-Speed Train Line via Osmaneli.

He also pointed out that travel times between Bursa and Ankara and between Bursa and Istanbul would fall to two hours and 15 minutes.

"Following the completion of testing and the certification process, we will connect Bursa to the high-speed rail network. Overall physical progress on the Bandırma-Bursa-Yenişehir-Osmaneli High-Speed Train Project has reached 83.08%. Construction work is also ongoing on the Bursa-Bandırma section," he said.

The minister added that the project would serve both passenger and freight transportation.

"Our line will follow the Bursa, Gürsu and Yenişehir route before connecting to the Ankara-Istanbul High-Speed Train Line via Osmaneli. Once completed, the entire project will have the capacity to carry approximately 30 million passengers and more than 59 million tons of freight annually," Uraloğlu said.