British no-frills carrier EasyJet reported on Wednesday that its annual net profit tumbled as much as 96% by the end of September as the Middle East war sent jet fuel prices soaring.

Profit after tax fell 96% to 20 million pounds ($26 million) in the 12 months to the end of September, compared with the same period last year, EasyJet said in a statement.

Revenue rose 6% to 10.7 billion pounds as passenger numbers surged 3% to 96.4 million.

"This year was challenging for airlines due to the Middle East conflict and its effect on demand and fuel prices, which materially impacted our financial performance," chief executive Kenton Jarvis said.

The Middle East conflict has sharply pushed up the cost of jet fuel, hurting carriers even if many secured plenty of their kerosene before the start of the U.S.-Iran war when prices were much lower.

EasyJet shareholders this month overwhelmingly backed a 5.7 billion pound takeover by the U.S. private equity firm Apollo, which the companies hope to finalize in early 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

Apollo had been in a bidding war with U.S. investment group Castlelake earlier this year for EasyJet, which flies mainly across Europe.

Due to the ongoing transaction, EasyJet did not provide financial guidance for its 2027 financial year.