Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Belgium on Sunday said they would close their airspace to Russian air traffic, joining other European countries in ramping up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

A European Union-wide ban for Russian flights could be part of a fresh package of sanctions on Moscow to be discussed later on Sunday by the bloc's foreign ministers, an EU official said separately.

A vast majority of EU member states have already closed their airspace to these flights, and a more formal decision could be taken shortly, the official added.

The moves follow similar closures of airspace of Britain, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Romania to Russia's aircraft. Baltic countries Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are also closing their airspace to Russian airliners, while Germany said it was preparing to do so, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.

Italy, the Netherlands and Italy on Sunday also said they were joining the list.

The Netherlands said it will close its airspace to Russian aircraft from Sunday evening.

Germany will impose a three-month ban on all Russian flights in and over its airspace from 2 p.m. GMT on Sunday, the Transport Ministry said, informing that humanitarian aid flights were excluded from the move.

Iceland has also decided to shut its airspace to Russian air traffic, Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir tweeted on Sunday.

"It is now absolutely necessary to proceed with further touch measures to isolate Russia," Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren told public service radio SR.

Dahlgren said the Nordic country would also be pushing for closure across the European Union.

Denmark would also support a cross-EU ban on Russian aircraft, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a tweet.

Finnish Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka said in a tweet late on Saturday that Finland, which shares a long land border with Russia, was preparing a similar closure.

"Belgium has decided to close its airspace to all Russian airlines," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted.

"Our European skies are open skies. They're open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress."

Separately, German flag carrier Lufthansa said it canceled all flights to Russia for the coming week due to the "emerging regulatory situation."

Lufthansa was in close contact with national and international authorities and would continue to monitor the situation closely, a company spokesperson said.

"Flights that are in Russian airspace will leave it again shortly," the spokesperson said.

Moscow, for its part, has also banned planes from those countries from flying over its territory.

The countermeasure will heavily hurt Finland's state carrier Finnair, for which a key strategy is to fly from Europe to Asia over Russia. But its services are currently limited because of Asian entry restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.