International flights have restarted from Turkish airports to several locations after a two-month COVID-19 lull on Thursday.

Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said last week that flights would restart on June 10 to destinations such as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Greece, Bahrain, Bulgaria and Qatar, but the official said the airline had not yet received approval.

Karaismailoğlu said the country was planning to gradually resume flights with 40 countries as of June 10 and has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal flights to begin with 15 countries.

He said Turkey was in talks with 92 countries on resuming flights, as containment measures over the coronavirus were eased.