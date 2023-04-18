Passengers who transited through Türkiye's two busiest airports in Istanbul surged 38% year-over-year in the first quarter of this year.

Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport welcomed 24.5 million passengers in January through March, according to data compiled by the Directorate General of State Airports Authority.

Istanbul Airport saw 16.5 million passengers, with 3.6 million on domestic routes and 12.9 million on international routes.

The mega airport served a total of 113,845 flights in the first three months of the year to March.

Türkiye's second-busiest hub Sabiha Gökçen Airport in the Anatolian part attracted 7.9 million passengers.

Some 3.7 million passengers took domestic flights via Sabiha Gökçen Airport, while 4.2 million took international flights.

Turkish airports welcomed over 38.9 million passengers, including transit passengers, in January-March, a rise of 31.5% from a year earlier.