A Turkish aviation company announced Friday that the taxi tests of its latest training and general-purpose aircraft, the Troy T200, were complete.

"Our plane has successfully completed another process. It was a meaningful day for Turkish civil aviation. The taxi (test) process was completed successfully," said a tweet by Uçaksan Aircraft Systems, based in the northwestern industrial province of Bursa.

Footage of the Troy T200 was captured by Anadolu Agency (AA) during the ground tests of the aircraft that followed engine start trials.

The project to develop the aircraft was launched four years ago, Uçaksan CEO Emre Balcı told AA.

"After the engine tests, the taxi tests have been successfully completed. The process ahead lies now in the flight tests," Balcı said.

With a curb weight of 430 kilograms (about 950 pounds), the Troy T200 has the most powerful technical specifications of its class, Balcı noted, adding that it featured a carbon composite body, glass cockpit and "strong aerodynamics."

According to Balcı, Türkiye’s entry into the aircraft manufacturing industry has been relatively late, resulting in limited production of civilian aircraft in the past seven decades. However, Balcı emphasized that they aim to catch up quickly and excel in this field.

Balcı highlighted the unique features of the Troy T200, stating that they sought to create a high-end aircraft that stands out from others. With a weight of 750 kilograms, the Troy T200 belongs to the VLA (very light aircraft) class of aircraft and is made entirely of carbon composite material, without any metal parts. The aircraft's landing gear is made of titanium alloy and can withstand a hit of up to 10 tons.

“The takeoff process is effortless,” Balcı said, thanks to the fully equipped electronic systems and glass cockpit, which use Garmin technology. The Troy T200 also comes equipped with its own parachute system, which can be used in emergency situations. The engine used in the aircraft is in accordance with accreditation standards, ensuring safety and reliability.

The aircraft can be used for a range of purposes although it has been developed primarily for pilot training.

Balcı also commented on the market potential of the Troy T200, stating that demand for aircraft in this class has surged in recent years, with wait times for orders extending up to 1-1.5 years. However, due to market growth and the pandemic, demand has skyrocketed, and factories are struggling to keep up. Balcı noted that their aim is to complete testing and certification in 2023, with mass production and sales to begin in 2024.

Balcı mentioned their plans for expanding their product line, noting that the T200 served as their initial learning platform for aircraft manufacturing. Building upon their experiences with the T200, they have developed a four-seater plane, which they will modify to accommodate up to six people, by increasing the body length. Additionally, they are planning to make the aircraft suitable for spraying and fire extinguishing purposes, further expanding the potential uses for the aircraft.

Explaining that they do everything on the aircraft, except for the avionics and the engine, Balcı said, "We are considering integrating domestic engines into our aircraft if there is progress in the engine in the future.”

“We have done theoretical trials of domestic engines produced in Türkiye,” he said, particularly the PD-170 engine produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)’ engine-producing subsidiary TEI.

“We theoretically integrated the PD-170 engine into our aircraft and we saw that it fits completely. There is no problem. We will see in practice in the future.”