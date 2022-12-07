Spanish security forces are looking for 12 passengers who fled a plane at Barcelona airport after an emergency landing to seek medical assistance for a pregnant woman who simulated labor, authorities said Wednesday.

The office for Spain’s government in the Catalonia region said the incident occurred when a Pegasus Airlines flight from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul with 228 passengers on board requested the emergency landing at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat​ Airport.

As the woman was getting evacuated from the plane, 27 passengers exited the aircraft without authorization and "tried to flee,” officials said.

Police stopped 13 of them. The other 14 managed to elude the police at the airport and remained at large.

Police were originally searching for 14 passengers, but later announced that they had made two arrests.

The woman who was thought to be in labor was detained on charges of public disorder after doctors at a hospital determined that, although pregnant, she was not about to give birth.

Of the 13 fleeing passengers grabbed by police, five agreed to get back on the plane and continue on to Istanbul. The other eight were getting processed for non-admission to Spain and expected to be put on another Pegasus flight out of the country, officials said.

All but one were thought to be Moroccans, AFP reported.

On Nov. 5, 2021, another plane from Casablanca to Istanbul was forced to make an emergency landing in Mallorca after one of the passengers appeared to be taken ill.

After the passenger disembarked from the plane with a companion, another 21 people fled.

The passenger, who appeared to be going into a diabetic coma, was taken to hospital but found to be fine and arrested, while his companion fled.

In total, police arrested 12 people, including a passenger who created a disturbance on the plane, while another 12 managed to flee, prompting a manhunt.