Russia is expected to agree to an extension of a United Nations and Türkiye-brokered deal allowing exports of grain and other farm products from Ukraine through the Black Sea, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Russia is likely to allow the deal to renew after its Nov. 19 expiration, the report said, citing four people familiar with the discussions.
The people quoted however did not specify whether Russia would seek to add new conditions in return for the extension or any other details, the report said.
