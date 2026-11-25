Türkiye aims to expand its high-speed train network to 18 more cities by 2030, bringing the total number of provinces where the train, also called YHT in Turkish, operates to 32, a top official said.

"We provide direct high-speed rail services in the provinces of Istanbul, Kocaeli, Eskişehir, Yozgat, Kirklareli, Ankara, Konya, Karaman, Sivas, Tekirdağ, Sakarya, Bilecik, Kırıkkale and Edirne," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA), speaking of rail infrastructure.

"We will add Bursa, Çorum, Kayseri, Niğde, Izmir, Uşak, Balıkesir, Afyonkarahisar, Mersin, Adana, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Manisa, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş, Iğdır, and Kars to the roster by 2030," he added.

Like this, he said the network would expand notably beyond the 14 provinces currently served by YHT.

The minister's remarks came after he recently said that tests on a section of the high-speed project in the northwestern province of Bursa are currently underway, noting that the city is expected to join the network.

Türkiye expanded its railway network by around 30% over the past 25 years and renewed its infrastructure, the minister also said.

The country's rail network expanded from 10,948 kilometers (6,803 miles) in 2002 to 14,272 km this year, Uraloğlu said.

"We increased our railway network, which was 10,948 kilometers in 2002, by 30% to reach 14,272 kilometers in 2026," he said.

Electrified railway lines expanded by 259% from 2,122 kilometers to 7,627 kilometers, while urban rail systems grew by 276% from 281 kilometers to 1,056 kilometers, the minister informed.

Noting that the total length of ongoing railway projects in the country is 4,724 kilometers, Uraloğlu said: "Projects have been completed on 8,458 kilometers of railway. On routes totaling 3,985 kilometers, projects are still underway."

"Once all projects are completed, the total length of our country’s railway lines will reach 31,439 kilometers," he added.