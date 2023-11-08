Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said that attempts of the United Nations to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative were still bearing no results.

Russia withdrew in July from the key deal brokered by Türkiye and the U.N. to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that allowed it to safely ship its grain despite the war.

Since then, it has frequently attacked Ukrainian ports and storage facilities, and Kyiv says hundreds of thousands of tons of grain have been destroyed.

Moscow has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations, and there are restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance on shipments of its own food and fertilizer exports.

Ukraine has, however, stepped up its efforts to seek alternative ways to conduct the exports and has shipped some 700,000 metric tons of grain through Ukraine's new Black Sea export corridor since it began operating in August, the country's agriculture minister said last month.