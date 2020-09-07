"Turkey Insurance will be the country's biggest insurance company, to serve 15 million customers," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during the launching ceremony of Turkey Insurance at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"The insurance sector will become more organized and more competitive after merger under Turkey Sovereign Wealth Fund," he added.

The president also underlined that Turkey Insurance will make "significant contribution to financial markets and the real economy."

"By bringing 6 institutions with public capital under one roof, Turkey Insurance will boost their efficiency, cut costs and bring dynamism to the sector," Erdoğan underlined.

The Turkey Sovereign Wealth Fund (TWF) is said to be looking to help retain the momentum the economy had at the beginning of this year when it posted one of the fastest growth rates among its peers before COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.5% year-on-year in the January-March period, according to official data, after the economy showed a growth rate of 6% in the last quarter and nearly 1% in 2019 as a whole.

The TWF, founded in 2016, holds all or part of the shares of 20 companies in eight strategic sectors including flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), telecommunications giant Türk Telekom, state lenders Ziraat Bank and Halkbank, oil company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange.

It most recently came to the fore last month when it agreed to buy 26.2% of shares in one of the country’s leading GSM operators, Turkcell, under a series of agreements with Swedish telecom company Telia divesting its indirect stake for $530 million.

The transaction made the TWF the largest shareholder in Turkcell, giving it effective control over the board of directors. It will be able to appoint five of the total nine directors of the firm's board via 15% privileged shares within its 26.2% shareholding.