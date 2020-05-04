Consumer prices in Turkey went up 10.94% in April compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced Monday.

April's annual inflation rate was down from 11.86% in March amid coronavirus, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

A group of 19 economists polled by Anadolu Agency on Thursday predicted annual inflation figure to drop to 10.79% in April.

Last month, change in consumer price index saw a rise of 0.85% on a monthly basis, official data showed.

Economists expected a 0.72% monthly rise in consumer prices index, ranged between 0.17%, at its lowest, and 1.4%, at its highest.

According to TurkStat's data the lowest annual increase was 1.55% in communication, followed by clothing and footwear with 4.90%, recreation and culture with 4.91% and transportation with 5.54%.

The highest annual increases realized in the main categories of alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 31.32%, miscellaneous goods and services with 20.34% and housing with 14.52%.

As for the highest monthly decreases transportation realized a drop of 1.83% followed by communication with 1.23%, recreation and culture with 0.67% and housing with 0.32% amongst the main groups.

The highest monthly increases could be observed in miscellaneous goods and services with 4.66%, clothing and footwear with 4.08% and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 2.53%.

Last week, Turkey's Central Bank revised its year-end inflation forecast to 7.4% for 2020, down from 8.2%, thanks to a cut in projections of the output gap and food inflation.

The government's year-end inflation target is 8.5% for 2020 as laid out in the government’s new economic program announced last September.