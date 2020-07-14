Turkey's real estate sales jumped by 209.7% in June 2020 compared with the same month last year, TurkStat announced Tuesday.

According to the data, the total sales amounted to 190,012, with Istanbul having the highest share of property sales with 15.2%, or 28,799 properties, sold.

The capital Ankara followed Istanbul with 21,915 sales for an 11.5% share, while 11,690 real estate sales were made in western Izmir province, 6.2% of the total sales.

The fewest sales were recorded in eastern Ardahan province with 29 property sales, southeastern Hakkari with 40 and northeastern Bayburt with 68.