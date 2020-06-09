The number of air passengers in Turkey between January and May – including transit passengers – totaled 33.7 million, according to the country’s airport authority.
The five-month figure slipped 54.7% from the same period last year, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) said Monday.
The drop stemmed from the global coronavirus-related travel restrictions, which has recently begun to be lifted due to the decrease in new virus cases worldwide.
Domestic passenger numbers shrank 51.7% to 19.5 million, while 14.2 million passengers took international flights, down 58%, during the same period from last year.
Turkish airports served 408,483 planes including overflights in the first five months of this year, down from 755,171 in January-May 2019.
The report also said cargo traffic stood at 922,610 tons in the first five months of 2020.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.