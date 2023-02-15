Millions of people, including children, adults, corporations, organizations and labor unions in Türkiye and several other countries joined a massive fundraising campaign to heal the wounds of earthquake survivors on Wednesday.

Moderated by TV personalities Nihat Hatipoğlu, Pelin Çift, model Çağla Şikel, media mogul Acun Ilıcalı, and others, the fundraiser, entitled "Türkiye Bands Together" was held live in a joint broadcast shown on main TV channels.

Actors, singers and other famous figures answered calls from donors, which included children, soldiers, diplomats, corporation CEOs and more, who pledged to make donations to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent (Türk Kızılay).

Joining the live broadcast in a call, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he has full faith that the campaign would collect an unprecedented amount of donations from the people, which will show their big hearts. He also said that all the funds raised in the campaign would be spent solely for earthquake survivors.