The International Football Economy Forum (UFEF) was launched Thursday by Turkey’s leading media group Turkuvaz Media in Istanbul’s Levent district.

The event, which was attended by Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, started with speeches from Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Nihat Özdemir and Football Clubs Association Chairperson Mehmet Sepil.

During the first day of the event, Turkish National Team Coach Şenol Güneş shared his perspectives on football in a special session moderated by the head of the sports department of the Sabah daily, Murat Özbostan. Other prominent members of the football world will deliver speeches in special sessions.

Beşiktaş President Ahmet Nur Çebi, Galatasaray President Mustafa Cengiz and Trabzonspor President Ahmet Ağaoğlu took part in the session on the football economy, moderated by Özbostan and Deputy Economy Manager of Sabah, Dilek Güngör.

In the 'Women's Hand in Turkish Football' panel, Beşiktaş Women's Football Team Coach Bahar Özgüvenç, Kayserispor President Berna Gözbaşı and Head of the Sports Management Department of Okan University School of Applied Sciences Lale Orta shared their views in a session moderated by the Ankara Representative of Sabah, Şebnem Bursalı.

The event also hosted guests from Europe. The president of Netherlands’ football club Fortuna Sittard, Özgür Işıtan Gün, and vice president of Belgium’s Westerlo, Hasan Çetinkaya, participated in the session on Turkish sports managers in Europe moderated by A Spor anchor Ali Baransel.

Additionally, TFF’s VAR coordinator Barış Şimşek and Muhammed Özhan from Turk Telekom discussed VAR technology in football.