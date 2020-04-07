Square Inc and Twitter Inc chief executive officer Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday that he pledged $1 billion (TL 6.7 billion) of his equity in the payments processor toward efforts aimed at fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said the amount, representing about 28% of his wealth, will be donated to a charitable fund, Start Small LLC, which would later focus its attention to girls' health and education.

"Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime," Dorsey said. "I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let's do everything we can today to help people now."

Dorsey isn’t the only technologist to fund coronavirus relief efforts, though the amount he will be donating is high. Amazon's Jeff Bezos earlier said he is donating $100 million to U.S. food banks, while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated $25 million toward creating treatments for coronavirus through their philanthropic organization, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Bill Gates Foundation has said it will spend billions to fight coronavirus, according to The Wall Street Journal.