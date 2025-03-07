Türkiye’s leading crypto asset service provider, Binance TR, has been awarded in the “Women’s Employment and Equal Opportunity at Work” category at the Women-Friendly Brands 2025 Awareness Awards for its “Binance TR Women in Tech Academy” project, carried out in collaboration with the Women in Technology Association

Binance TR won this meaningful award with the Binance TR Women in Tech Academy project just before International Women’s Day on March 8. Organized for the fifth time this year by the Women-Friendly Brands Platform, the International Women-Friendly Brands Awareness Awards recognize brands that create inclusive work environments, support gender equality, and make a difference with inspiring projects. The ceremony, held under the theme “Global Transformation Journey,” evaluated the projects of Türkiye’s leading brands in the fields of equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Winners determined through rigorous evaluation process

Following a meticulous two-day jury evaluation, 51 shortlisted projects were assessed in six different categories. The jury analyzed the impact measurements and social transformation effects of the projects before selecting the winners. A total of 37 projects were awarded.

Binance TR’s “Binance Women in Tech Academy” project has provided Web3 and blockchain training to nearly 1,000 women from 54 provinces, with a special focus on earthquake-affected regions. The project aims to increase this number to 2,025 by the end of 2025.

“We aim to build an inclusive ecosystem”

Receiving the award right before International Women’s Day, Binance Turkey Marketing Director Harika Eldoğan stated during the ceremony:

“This award is a testament to Binance TR’s commitment to strengthening women's presence in the technology and finance sectors. With the Binance TR Women in Tech Academy, our goal is to transform the crypto asset ecosystem into a more inclusive and equitable space. We want to eliminate the barriers we faced so that future generations do not have to encounter them. This academy is one of the pioneering initiatives that support the rise of women leaders in the industry.”

Celebrating inspiring projects

The ceremony, held under the theme “Global Transformation Journey,” concluded with the launch of the Türkiye Women-Friendly Brands Index and the celebration of inspiring projects.

In 2024, Binance TR achieved remarkable success by rising from 50th to 14th place in the CoinMarketCap rankings. The company continues to stand out in the industry with its user-centric approach, customer service, and innovative products.