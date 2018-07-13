Promising Turkish director competes at Sarajevo Film Festival

A young Turkish director's first feature makes its world premiere at the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival, aninternational festival held Aug. 10-17 in the capital Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Osman Nail Doğan's "The Pigeon Thieves" will compete with nine other entries in the Feature Film category, with Iranian director Asghar Farhadi serving as a jury member.

Osman Nail Doğan and Samet Doğan wrote the film's screenplay, while Sinan Sertel and Turgay Şahin were producers.

The film stars Seyit Nizam Yılmaz, Mert Buğra Tataroğlu, Kutay Sandıkçı, Gökhan Yıkılkan and Burçin Sezen.

Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan will also attend the festival as honorary guest.

The Sarajevo Film Festival is a leading international film festival in the region with a special focus on southeastern Europe.