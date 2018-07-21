Bodrum to host week of Turkish films

The 8th Bodrum Turkish Film Week, one of the most entertaining activities in the Aegean region, brings a selection of prominent Turkish films to Bodrum and the Greek islands of Kos and Rhodes Sept. 13-22.

The 8th Bodrum Turkish Film Week is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate and the Bodrum Cinema and Culture Association.

Bodrum Turkish Film Week - a truly special gathering - bring

s together recent Turkish films, film lovers, directors, actors, scriptwriters, producers and others in the cinema industry.

A new film gala is held each day during Bodrum Turkish Film Week. Kos will again have Turkish films again this year, while Rhodes will host Turkish directors and actors for the first time. Nearly 50 films will be screened, along with talks with directors and actors.

Activities where Turkish filmmakers meet and consult with theater owners will continue to grow in 2018 and be an indispensable part of Bodrum Turkish Film Week. Leading producers and distributors ready to meet theater owners to introduce their films directly to them in Bodrum.

Film screenings will be held Sept. 17-20 in Bodrum and Kos, and Sept. 20-22 in Rhodes.