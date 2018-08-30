Cinema and TV series focus of upcoming forum

Istanbul, the meeting point of cultures and continents, will host influential names in communication, media and cinema at the International Istanbul Film TV Forum and Fair (IFTV) from Nov. 15-17.

Local and international stars and media representatives are expected to attend the event.

This year's IFTV will discuss innovations in the digitization process. National and international sector representatives will also exchange views at the event.

Meanwhile, Turkish producers, who have gained international success with their TV series over the last few years, will have a message for the world at the IFTV: "We have more stories to tell."

The event will be held at the Lütfi Kırdar Convention Center. Representatives from the Turkish and international publishing sector, TV channels, news and media firms, film and TV series production, export companies will also be at the fair.

Leading names of the sector, which has undergone a rapid transformation due to technological developments, will get an opportunity to communicate in person and find solutions to problems in the sector. The forum will discuss current topics and opportunities for new collaborations.

The IFTV offers a platform for Turkey's TV series sector, which has contributed more than $300 million to the country's exports over the last 10 years. Representatives of the sector are looking to improve it even further through events and discussions at the IFTV. National and international visionaries and experts will also speak at the forum.