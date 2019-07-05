Horror film screening to give you goose bumps

In July, the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) Galas, which brings together movie buffs and long-awaited films, presents one of the most amazing horror films ever shot: "Midsommar."

There is another gruesome film at İKSV Galas. The new film by Ari Aster, who directed one of the most-debated films of recent years "Hereditary," will be shown at Kadıköy Cinema on July 17 at 9.30 p.m.

Imprisoning the audience in a nightmare, "Midsommar" tells the story of a young couple participating in the summer solstice festival in a village in Sweden who end up falling into the middle of a 90-year secret ritual of a pagan cult.

"Midsommar," one of the most surprising horror films, is an extraordinary thriller and takes place in the daylight, featuring disturbing scenes shot with bright light, soft images and pastel colors. Florence Pugh, who became a star with "Lady Macbeth," Jack Reynor and Will Poulter share the leading roles in the film. Movie lovers can see the film, to be debuted on July 26 in Turkey, in Kadıköy on July 17 as part of İKSV Galas.